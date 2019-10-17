International Development News
Reuters
Updated: 17-10-2019 02:29 IST
Trump warned Erdogan in an Oct 9 letter: 'Don't be a tough guy'

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a letter to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan before Turkey launched an incursion into Syria, warned the Turkish leader "don't be a tough guy" and "don't be a fool!"

The Oct. 9 letter was released by the White House as Trump battled to control the political damage following his decision to pull U.S. troops out of northern Syria, clearing the way for the Turkish incursion against America's Kurdish allies. (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)

