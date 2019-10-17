Ramdev urges people to vote for BJP in Haryana, Maharashtra polls

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday urged people to vote for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference here, Ramdev said only BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah can deliver stable governments in the states and at the Centre.

"A stable government plays an important role in democracy, whether it be in the Centre or states. Amit Shah and Modi ji have shown the biggest act of political courage by repealing Article 370. It shows that Modi and Shah can bring about political stability in the country," Ramdev said. He said there are some socio-political hurdles in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and expressed confidence that the Modi-Shah duo has the ability to overcome these challenges.

Ramdev said: "Ram Temple should be built in Ayodhya. There are some barriers at social and political levels. Modi ji and Amit Shah ji have the courage to overcome these challenges." Appealing people to vote for Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Devendra Fadanvis in Haryana and Maharashtra, respectively, he said the Opposition was not capable of delivering leadership in the states. "People should vote very carefully," Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd, said.

"Can you name a single leader who can deliver stable leadership in Maharashtra other than Fadanvis ji. In Haryana, there is no one on par with Manohar Lal Khattar," he said. Urging people to vote for BJP in Haryana, he further said: "I can guarantee that Khattar ji can never be dishonest. He has no personal interest. He is a good man and has given good leadership."

Elections in Haryana and Maharashtra are slated to take place on October 21. Counting of votes will be done on October 24. (ANI)

