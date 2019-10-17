UK's Johnson urges MPs to back deal and 'get Brexit done'

Brussels, Oct 17 (AFP) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday urged parliament to back the Brexit deal he has agreed with EU leaders, after it drew criticism from many MPs.

Standing alongside European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels, Johnson said: "I hope very much now that my fellow MPs in Westminster do now come together to get Brexit done to get this excellent deal over the line." (AFP) SCY

SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)