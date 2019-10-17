International Development News
UK's Johnson urges MPs to back deal and 'get Brexit done'

PTI Brussels
Updated: 17-10-2019 18:53 IST
Brussels, Oct 17 (AFP) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday urged parliament to back the Brexit deal he has agreed with EU leaders, after it drew criticism from many MPs.

Standing alongside European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels, Johnson said: "I hope very much now that my fellow MPs in Westminster do now come together to get Brexit done to get this excellent deal over the line." (AFP) SCY

