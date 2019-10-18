No human rights violation in J-K ever since Article 370 was abrogated: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that there has been no violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir ever since Article 370 was abrogated. "Ever since we abrogated Article 370, there has been nothing like human rights violation on the land of Jammu and Kashmir... But the Congress people do not understand this," said Singh while addressing an election rally here.

"... I want to ask the Congress leaders why they want to internationalise this (abrogation of Article 370) issue? They need to give an answer to this," added Singh. "I want to suggest the Congress leaders politics should not be done just to form the government, but to develop the nation," said Singh.

The Central government had in August abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Polling for the 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to take place on October 21, while the results will be announced on October 24. (ANI)

