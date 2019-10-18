Cong govt didn't act after Mumbai terror attacks: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the previous Congress government of failing to act after terror attacks in Mumbai. Addressing his last campaign rally for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly election, Modi also spoke of the economic reforms brought in by the BJP-led Central and Maharashtra governments, which he said had no "stain of corruption" on them.

"When evidence with probe agencies after the terror attacks pointed out to masterminds across the border, Congress leaders instead said the attacks were the handiwork of those in India," he said. Describing Mumbai as "city of opportunities", Modi said Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has provided a stable government in the state.

Modi said the Fadnavis government focused on the city's growth unlike the previous "corrupt" Congress-NCP governments. "There is not even a single stain of corruption on our government. We are trying to fulfill dreams of all, from farmers to those launching start-ups. Most of the services have gone online, reducing corruption," Modi said.

The previous governments, Modi alleged, tried to fulfill dreams of the corrupt. "On the other hand, the Fadnavis government is fast- tracking Maharashtra's development," Modi said.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray also addressed the rally. Modi called him his "younger brother". Before reaching the rally venue, Modi tweeted a photograph with the caption: Heres a photo of the spectacular sky while on the way to Mumbai..

