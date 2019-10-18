Congress would protect the interest of NE people: Faleiro

Congress general secretary Luizinho Faleiro on Friday said the party would protect the interest of the people of the northeastern states. Faleiro said that the Congress has signed pact an agreement with the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT), a regional political party of the state for a united stand to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

"Congress will oppose the CAB to protect the interest of the people of northeastern region. The bill, if passed would harm the demographic profile of the states in the region", Faleiro, who is the party in-charge of the north eastern region told a press conference here. He claimed that the Congress is the only party which is committed to preserve and protect the unique identity of the NE states.

Faleiro said the issue of elections in the 30-member Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) was also discussed in detail with the TPCC leaders and the Congress supports the demand for direct funding by the Centre in the tribal council of the state. Criticising the BJP-IPFT government in the state, he said before the Assembly elections in 2018 the BJP had promised one employment in every household, 50,000 jobs in the first year of their government, but they "failed" to implement any of their promises.

He claimed that the support base of the Congress in Tripura is increasing day by day. "In the last Assembly poll in Tripura, the Congress vote share was 1.8 per cent and in the last parliamentary poll it has increased to 25.38 per cent," he said..

