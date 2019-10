Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday warned against further delay to Britain's departure from the European Union, telling lawmakers there was "little appetite" for another extension.

He told parliament that "further delay is pointless, expensive and deeply corrosive to public trust", as MPs sat on a weekend for the first time in 37 years to debate his divorce agreement.

