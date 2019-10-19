Pondy geared up for bypoll at Kamaraj Nagar, says CEO

All arrangements are in place for the October 21 bypoll at Kamaraj Nagar here, Chief Electoral Officer of the union territory Shurbir Singh said on Saturday. Addressing reporters, he said the constituency has a total of 35,009 voters comprising 17,047 men, 17,961 women and one voter under other categories.

The polling would begin at 7 AM and end at 6 PM. The byelection has become necessary after the incumbent member V Vaithilingam (Congress) resigned the MLA post following his election to Lok Sabha in the poll held in April this year.

Nine contestants have jumped into the poll fray, but the main fight is between the ruling Congress nominee A John Kumar and the opposition AINRC candidate S Bhuvaneswarane. The CEO said of the 32 polling booths spread over the Kamaraj Nagar segment seven polling stations had been identified as vulnerable.

All polling stations would be covered under webcasting to monitor happenings in the polling stations. The polling booth housed in Sathiya Special school in Rainbow Nagar in the constituency would be manned exclusively by women staff.

The CEO said October 21 has been declared a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act for all government offices, educational institutions, private establishments located within the jurisdiction of the Kamaraj Nagar constituency. It would also be a paid holiday for the employees who are registered voters and are working in government offices, local bodies, factories or industries and shops and establishments.

Shurbir Singh said in addition to the 573 local police personnel one company of Central police force has also been deployed to ensure law and order. Nine cases were registered against those who violated model code of conduct, he said.

Liquor worth Rs 23,000 has been seized and a case registered for unauthorized transport of the brew. Shurbir Singh said an inquiry has been instituted against the Congress candidate following a complaint received from the flying squad that the candidate had sanctioned free cable television connections.

Braille ballot paper would be available with the presiding officer in each of the booths for the convenience of the visually impaired voters and this would be in addition to permitting such voters to vote with the assistance of a companion. He said all campaign should come to a close at 6 PM on Saturday.

