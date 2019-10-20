Haryana polls: CM Khattar to cast ballot in Prem Nagar tomorrow

As Haryana goes to poll on October 21, the incumbent Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar is set to cast his vote at a government girl school in Prem Nagar of Karnal district on Monday. As per the schedule prepared by the state unit of BJP, Khattar will cast his vote at 9.45 am while Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala will vote at Dagra village around 7 am.

Further, Union Ministers Krishna Pal Gurjar and Rao Inderjit will arrive at government school in Faridabad and Village Rampura at 7 am and 11 am, respectively to cast their ballots. BJP leader Omprakash Dhankhar will vote at Dhakala village in Jhajjar at 8 am.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for polls in Haryana. According to the EC, there are 1,83,90,525 registered voters including 1,07,955 service voters in the state while there are 5,741 polling stations in urban areas and 13,837 in rural areas. A total of 29,400 ballot units, 24,899 control units, and 27,611 VVPAT machines will be used for this Assembly election.

The result will be declared on October 24. (ANI)

