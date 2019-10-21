Polling begins in Huzurnagar constituency in Telangana

Polling was underway on Monday in the crucial by-election to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency in Suryapet district of Telangana where the ruling TRS, Congress, TDP and BJP are locked in a multi-cornered contest. According to official sources, 13.44 percent votes were polled till 9 a.m.

No incidents were reported so far, the sources added. More than 2.36 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, and the administration has made elaborate security and other arrangements to ensure a free and fair poll.

The polling, which began at 7 a.m, would be held till 5 p.m. Votes would be counted on October 24.

Though 28 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is among the nominees of TRS, Congress, BJP and TDP. The bypoll, the first after last year's Assembly elections in Telangana, has been necessitated due to the resignation of state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy following his election to Lok Sabha in the general elections.

Uttam Kumar Reddy's wife N Padmavati, a former MLA, is the Congress candidate, while TRS has fielded S Saidi Reddy, who lost to the PCC president in Assembly polls, again. Kota Rama Rao, a medical doctor, and Chava Kiranmayi are the candidates of BJP and TDP respectively.

The Huzurnagar bypoll is crucial for ruling TRS to reaffirm its dominance in state politics as the party had suffered an unexpected setback in the Lok Sabha polls. Amid expectations that it would sweep the polls, it bagged 12 of the total 19 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The defeat of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha in Nizamabad particularly came as a disappointment to the party. BJP, which could win only one seat in the Assembly elections in December last, made impressive gains, winning four Lok Sabha constituencies.

Congress, which suffered a shock defeat in the Assembly polls, recovered and managed to win three Lok Sabha seats. Winning the Huzurnagar bypoll is crucial for Congress as it seeks to take on the ruling TRS in the coming years.

Buoyed by the gains in Lok Sabha polls, BJP has announced grand plans to emerge as the alternative to TRS in the state and it would like to win the Huzurnagar bypoll to strengthen itself. TDP, which has been pushed to the margins in Telangana after a number of its leaders joined the TRS during the last several, is also keen on putting up a decent performance in the Huzurnagar bye-election to revive itself in the state.

The TRS enjoys a massive majority in the Assembly (its strength is 100 in the 120-member House).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)