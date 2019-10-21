International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Brexit within ten days time remains possible - French minister

Reuters Paris
Updated: 21-10-2019 11:40 IST
Brexit within ten days time remains possible - French minister

Image Credit: ANI

Britain could still leave the European Union within 10 days time, French Junior Economic Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Monday.

"One cannot rule out a Brexit within 10 days," she told Sud-Radio. She said general progress had been made, but added that many small French companies still had to do more work to be ready in the case of a "no-deal" Brexit.

The British government insisted on Sunday the country will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 despite a letter that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced by parliament to send to the bloc requesting a Brexit delay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : France
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019