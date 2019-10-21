International Development News
Development News Edition
Erdogan says to take next steps in Syria after meeting Putin

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 21-10-2019 15:35 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey would take "necessary" further steps in northeastern Syria after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the day that a five-day Washington-brokered ceasefire expires.

"We will take up this process with Mr. Putin and after that, we will take the necessary steps," Erdogan told a forum in Istanbul hosted by broadcaster TRT World, without elaborating.

Erdogan is due to hold talks with Putin on Tuesday in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi.

COUNTRY : Turkey
