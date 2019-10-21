Over 60 pc voting in Satara Lok Sabha byelection in Maha

The Satara Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra witnessed an estimated 60.75 per cent turn-out in the byelection held on Monday, an Election Commission official said. There were long queues of voters outside some polling booths even after the deadline of 6 pm, and the final polling figure will go up, he said.

The byelection was necessitated due to resignation of NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale. Bhosale quit the NCP and joined the BJP which fielded him in the bypoll, held along with state Assembly polls.

The NCP fielded its former Lok Sabha member and former governor of Sikkim, Shriniwas Patil, to take on Bhosale on his home turf. Result of the election will be out on October 24..

