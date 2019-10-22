REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 pm GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL SYRIA-SECURITY/

U.S. mulls leaving some troops in Syria to guard oil: Pentagon The Pentagon is considering keeping some U.S. troops near oilfields in northeastern Syria alongside Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to help deny oil to Islamic State militants, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday.

BRITAIN-EU/ Johnson faces perilous Brexit ratification after deal vote blocked

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a potentially perilous ratification of his Brexit divorce deal in the British parliament after the speaker refused to allow a vote on it on Monday. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-WARREN-MEDICARE/ Democratic 2020 hopeful Warren still weighing Medicare for All financing options

White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren is taking heat from her Democratic rivals for her demurrals when asked whether her Medicare for All healthcare plan would require raising taxes on middle-class households. USA-OPIOIDS-LITIGATION/

Drug companies avert landmark opioids trial as talks on $48 billion settlement set to resume Four large drug companies could resume talks on Tuesday to try to reach a $48 billion settlement of all opioid litigation against them, after agreeing with two Ohio counties to a $260 million deal to avert the first federal trial over their role in the U.S. opioid epidemic.

BUSINESS USA-CHINA-TRADE/

Trump praises U.S.-China trade talks as Beijing seeks billions in WTO case against U.S. U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said efforts to end a U.S. trade war with China were going well as the world’s two largest economies continued to battle over trade and politics across the world despite heralding a long-awaited truce this month.

FACEBOOK-ACCOUNTS-RUSSIA/ Facebook suspends Russian Instagram accounts targeting U.S. voters

Facebook Inc said on Monday it has suspended a network of Instagram accounts operated from Russia that targeted Americans with divisive political messages ahead of next year’s U.S. presidential election, with operators posing as people within the United States. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-NIGERIA-FARMING/ British-born Nigerian actor hopes black skinhead film will 'heal' pain

British-born Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje was taken into foster care by a white family near London as a baby in the 1960s. As a youth, the unthinkable happened: the black boy joined a gang of violent white supremacists. SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-SPITTING-INCIDENT/ Dolphins S McCain facing punishment for spitting in fan's face

Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain faces discipline from the team and a police investigation after he allegedly spit in the face of a Buffalo fan after Sunday’s loss to the Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. TENNIS-BASEL/

Federer wins in 53 minutes to advance in Basel in 1,500th tour game Swiss top seed Roger Federer celebrated his 1,500th ATP match with a commanding 6-2 6-1 win over Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk in the first round of the Swiss Indoors championship in Basel on Monday.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/NAJIB (TV) Lawyers to submit closing arguments in Malaysian ex-PM's criminal case

Prosecutors and defence lawyers deliver closing submissions at the criminal trial of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, before a November ruling on whether the defence will be called to rebut the prosecutors' case. Najib is facing seven charges over allegations that he received about $10 million in illegal funds from a former unit of scandal-hit state fund 1MDB. 22 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

CANADA-ELECTION/EXPLAINER (PIX) EXPLAINER- How minority governments work in Canada and what happens next?

A story that outlines how a minority government would work, and what are the constraints, if the federal election fails to produce a majority win for either Liberals or Conservatives. 22 Oct

INDONESIA-POLITICS/CABINET Indonesia president expected to interview more ministerial candidates

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who officially began his second term in office on Sunday, is expected to call in more ministerial candidates in his cabinet. Officials have said the full line-up will be unveiled on Wednesday. 22 Oct

LEBANON-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) Protests pledge to stay in Lebanon's streets after govt agrees reforms

People are expected to take to Lebanon's streets for a sixth day despite an emergency package of reforms which the government agreed in a bid to defuse protests. Monitoring the scale of demonstrations across Lebanon. 22 Oct

ZAMBIA-POLITICS/ Defamation trial of Zambian opposition leader to resume

The trial of Zambian opposition leader Chishimba Kambwili, who has been charged with defamation for comments about President Edgar Lungu, will restart in a Lusaka court on Tuesday after being adjourned. Kambwili faces a three-year jail term if convicted. 22 Oct

GUINEA-POLITICS/ (TV) Guinea protesters face possible jail time for violent demonstrations

Verdicts are expected in the case of 15 protesters charged with inciting protests last week against possible changes to Guinea's constitution that could allow President Alpha Conde to run for a third term. Prosecutors are seeking lengthy prison terms that if handed down could spark more unrest. 22 Oct

CANADA-ELECTION/ECONOMY A story on central bank's strategy in the event of a minority Liberal govt

A Liberal minority government, already planning to run longer and deeper deficits, will also need to boost social spending in return for support from NDP and Greens, making it less likely the Bank of Canada will resume hiking interest rates any time soon. 22 Oct

BRITAIN-EU/TUSK-JUNCKER (PIX) (TV) EU's Tusk and Juncker discuss with lawmakers outcomes of EU summit on Brexit

The President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, discuss with EU lawmakers the outcomes of last week's EU summit on Brexit. 22 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV) UK parliament to vote on Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill in second reading

The British parliament will vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill in the second reading. 22 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

GERMANY-LITHUANIA/ (TV) Germany's Maas, Lithuanian counterpart Linas Antanas Linkevičius speak to reporters

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas receives his counterpart from Lithuania, Linas Antanas Linkevičius. 22 Oct 07:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-TAYLOR (PIX) (TV) U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor deposed by House committee

Bill Taylor, former charge d'affaires at U.S. embassy in Ukraine, is deposed by House Intelligence Committee on recently released text message conversation with Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to European Union, regarding circumstances in which Trump administration withheld $391 million in military aid to Ukraine. 22 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-PUERTORICO/ Changes to Puerto Rico oversight law focus of U.S. House committee hearing

The U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources will hear testimony on potential changes to the 2016 PROMESA Act, which created a financial oversight board for Puerto Rico and allowed for the territory's 2017 bankruptcy filing. 22 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT JAPAN-EMPEROR/ENTHRONEMENT-ARRIVALS (PIX) (TV)

Foreign dignitaries arrive at the Imperial Palace for Japan Emperor's enthronement ceremony Foreign dignitaries arrive at the Imperial Palace for Japan's New Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony.

22 Oct 21:45 ET / 01:45 GMT JAPAN-EMPEROR/ENTHRONEMENT (PIX) (TV)

New Emperor Naruhito is formally enthroned at the Imperial Palace Japan's new Emperor Naruhito is formally enthroned at the Imperial Palace in the Ceremony of the Enthronement of His Majesty the Emperor at the Seiden State Hall. He receives greetings from foreign and Japanese representatives.

22 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AEROSPACE-BUSINESSJETS/GULSTREAM (PIX) U.S.corporate planemaker Gulfstream to make announcement, new business jet expected

U.S. corporate planemaker Gulfstream will hold a media event, expected largely by analysts to be the announcement of a new long-range business jet to compete with Bombardier's Global 7500. 21 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

GEORGIA-ECONOMY/ Silk Road Forum to be held in Tbilisi

Silk Road Forum is to be held in Tbilisi. Senior policymakers, businesses and community leaders will discuss important issues on trade and connectivity, examine challenges facing countries along the New Silk Road connecting East and West. 22 Oct

SWISS-CHINA/VISIT (PIX) (TV) Chinese Foreign Minister Yi meets Swiss govt

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets counterparts from Swiss government, including Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. 22 Oct 04:55 ET / 08:55 GMT

KENYA-MILK BANK/ (PIX) (TV) Kenya launches first breast milk bank to help newborns

The five mothers sat in a bright blue room in Kenya’s largest maternity hospital, waiting to pump breastmilk - but not for their own newborns. The women wanted to help infants whose mothers couldn't feed them by making a donation to Kenya's first breast milk bank. 22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TRAVELERS-RESULTS/ Travelers to report Q3 2019 results

The Travelers Companies Inc is set to report its results for Q3, an annual period in which insurance investors are typically assessing the impact of severe weather events. Investors will also be eyeing whether an industry-wide decline in workers' compensation insurance rates will affect the Hartford, Connecticut-based insurer. Executives will host a call with analysts at 9 AM. 22 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/RUSSIA-TURKEY-TALKS (PIX) (TV)

Russia's Putin hosts talks with Turkey's Erdogan in Sochi Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea city of Sochi.

22 Oct MEXICO-VIOLENCE/SINALOA

The El Chapo myth lives on: how the young and brash kids of legendary narco are making their mark Oviedo Guzman was relatively unknown before his aborted apprehension led to intense gunbattles last week. Now he is a celebrity - a mug-shot style photo apparently taken during his arrest showed a handsome, well dressed young man, with a strong resemblance to his father, staring, chin up, defiantly into the camera. Oviedo and his brothers are a fixture in the nightclubs and bars of Culiacan, and their brash antics and daring escapes from authorities are cementing their place in cartel lore.

22 Oct MEXICO-VIOLENCE/SINALOA-USA (TV)

Mexican and US officials due to meet to discuss gun trafficking after Culiacan violence Mexican and U.S. security officials due to discuss measures including more controls on gun smuggling after cartel gunmen used heavy weaponry including .50 caliber rifles to battle the army a free El Chapo's son.

22 Oct CHINA-DEFENCE/ (PIX)

Xiangshan Forum Military officials and defence representatives attend Xiangshan Forum, China's big military forum.

22 Oct

