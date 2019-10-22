No one can touch reservation till Modi govt is at the Centre:

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday alleged that a false propaganda is being spread that reservation will be abolished by the BJP and emphatically said the job quota cannot be touched by anybody till Narendra Modi government is in power. Addressing a state-level Ravidas conference here, he said the BJP is in favour of reservation in promotion and against introducing creamy layer provision for the SC and ST categories.

The senior Bihar BJP leader said Modi government has strengthened provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 through an amendment bill which was passed by Parliament. "The Modi government added 23 new sections in the Act through an amendment bill passed by Parliament. The government restored the original provisions (that no acticipatory bail be granted to the accused) in the Act which was diluted by the Supreme Court," he said.

Later, the apex court also held the amendment act legally valid, he added. Notably, the amendment bill was passed by both the Houses of Parliament in August 2018.

The central government also increased 25 per cent compensation amount for dalits who are victim of atrocities, he said. "No one can even touch the provisions of reservation till Narendra Modi government is there at the centre," he said.

Making a scathing attack at the rival RJD, he said the then Lalu-Rabri government had carried out panchayat polls in Bihar in 2003 without giving reservation to SCs and STs. It was the JD(U)-BJP government which gave 16 per cent reservation to SCs & STs in panchayat polls as a result of which there are more than 3,000 elected village heads, Sarpanch and Pramukh from these communities presently, he added..

