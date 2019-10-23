International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Key Republican U.S. senator: Turkey must bear cost for Syria action

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 23-10-2019 00:27 IST
Key Republican U.S. senator: Turkey must bear cost for Syria action

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Tuesday that sanctions must be imposed on Turkey if it continues its offensive against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria.

"If Turkey maintains its aggressive path, it must bear a cost for undermining U.S. security interests," Senator Jim Risch said, opening a hearing where President Donald Trump's special envoy for Syria engagement was called to testify.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019