4 opposition MLAs join BJP in Jharkhand

Four opposition MLAs in the Jharkhand Assembly, including two from the Congress, one from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and an independent legislator joined the ruling BJP on Wednesday, party sources said. Sukhdeo Bhagat and Manoj Yadav of the Congress, Kunal Sarangi of the JMM and Independent MLA Bhanu Pratap Sahi joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Raghubar Das at the party office here.

The party's election co-in-charge of the state Nand Kishore Yadav and former union minister Jayant Sinha were also present. The sources said that another JMM MLA Jaiprakash Bhai Patel was supposed to join the saffron party on Wednesday but he did not turn up.

Former Jharkhand director general of police D K Pandey also joined the BJP, senior party leader Pradip Sinha said. PTI PVR MM MM.

