Chinese billionaire claims Australia 'deep state' plot

A Chinese billionaire banished from Australia on suspicion of political interference claimed Wednesday that "dark forces" from within the "deep state" were behind a multi-million dollar tax claim against him. Prolific political donor Huang Xiangmo is embroiled in a series of scandals relating to undeclared earnings and millions of dollars he gave to politicians from Australia's two major parties.

The property developer was barred from the country earlier this year and a court has since frozen his assets like the Australian Tax Office (ATO) pursues him for an Aus dollar 140 million (USD 95 million) tax bill. "The ATO is believed to be a professional government agency with some integrity but it really pains and saddens me that it has now surrendered itself to the pressure of some unknown dark forces," Huang said in a statement.

The billionaire labelled the tax authority "a tool for political persecution against me", but provided no evidence to support his claims. Solicitors Unsworth Legal, who has been representing Huang, also refused to comment.

Huang was on Monday given 21 days by the court to disclose his worldwide assets. National Broadcaster ABC reported that the freeze was initiated in September after a judge noted Huang "dramatically" increased moving money offshore after the ATO initiated an audit.

In August, an unrelated corruption inquiry heard that Huang delivered Aus dollar 100,000 in cash to the opposition Labor Party's headquarters in a supermarket bag before a 2015 state election. Huang has long-denied any wrongdoing and in the statement posted to his personal website Wednesday said allegations of political interference and tax avoidance were "fictional tales fabricated in a vacuum".

He said the media, spy agencies, the department of immigration and the tax authorities were working in "amazingly synergized collaboration". "Such concerted effort, with its magnitude across and beyond, would be unexplainable without the involvement of a 'deep state'," he said.

The ATO would not comment directly on the case Wednesday but defended its independence. "The ATO operates under the common law principle of natural justice, to act fairly and without perceived or actual bias," the tax authority said in a statement.

Beijing has previously dismissed claims of meddling as hysteria and paranoia, but the saga has engulfed Australian politicians on both sides of politics. Huang's connections forced the resignation of a prominent opposition senator in 2018.

Earlier this year the attorney general called an extraordinary press conference ahead of the election where he released photographs of then opposition Labor leader Bill Shorten attending Huang's daughter's wedding.

