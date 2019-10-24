Owaisis party springs a surprise in Bihar, appears all set

Asaduddin Owaisis AIMIMon Thursday sprung a surprise in the by-poll to this assemblyconstituency of Bihar, signaling that the party may finallyget a foothold in the states politics

Qamrul Hoda, who had initially faced rebellion from withinthe party, emerged as the dark horse having established anunassailable lead of 19,885 votes over nearest BJP rivalSweety Singh by 1 P.M

Saeeda Bano of the Congress making her debut in the by-election necessitated by her son Mohd Javed getting elected tothe Lok Sabha put up a feeble fight and seems poised toforfeit her deposit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)