Pankaja Munde concedes defeat

BJP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Pankaja Munde on Thursday accepted her defeat from Parli assembly seat at the hands of her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde. The result of the Parli seat has not been declared yet, but Pankaja was trailing behind Dhananjay Munde by almost 30,000 votes.

"I worked for the constituency. Though I was in the government, my struggle for my constituency and people continued. I take responsibility of this defeat," she said. PTI AW KRK KRK.

