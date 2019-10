Senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi defeated BJP candidate and TikTok star Sonali Phogat from his stronghold Adampur assembly constituency in Haryana's Hisar district.

Bishnoi, younger son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, defeated Phogat by a margin of 29,471 votes.

