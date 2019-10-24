There has been communication gap with voters in Haryana :

The BJP government in Haryana had done a "brilliant job" in the past five years but there has been some communication gap between the party and the voters, senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Thursday as the state appeared poised for a hung assembly. As per the latest trends in Haryana, where BJP led government headed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was in power in last five years, is headed for a hung assembly.

"Although we have done good work in Haryana in the last five years, it seems there has been some communication gap between voters and the party. It seems that we couldn't take our message to the voters," Vijayvargiya, who party's national general secretary and Bengal minder, told a Bengali news channel. In 2014 Harayana assembly polls Vijayvargiya was in charge of elections in that state.

The BJP had set a target of winning 75 seats this time. It is leading in 37 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 35 constituencies. The fledgling Jannayak Janta Party, which fought its maiden assembly polls, is ahead in seven seats..

