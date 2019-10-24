BJP retains Lucknow Cantt seat

The BJP on Thursday retained the Lucknow Cantonment seat with its nominee Suresh Chandra Tiwari defeating nearest rival Samajwadi Party candidate Major Ashish Chaturvedi with a comfortable margin. While Tiwari secured 56,684 votes, Chaturvedi got 21,261 votes and Congress' Dilpreet

Singh and BSP's Arun Dwivedi got 19,445 and 10,709 votes respectively, official sources said here. The Lucknow Cantonment seat was held by BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who vacated the seat in 2017 after winning the Lok Sabha election from Allahabad.

