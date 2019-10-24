BJP has been fooling people for quite some time: Ghulam Nabi Azad

The BJP has been fooling the people for quite some time and one cannot fool the people every time," said senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday. "The BJP has been fooling the people for quite some time. You cannot fool the people every time," said Azad while speaking to ANI.

"Now, the people themselves have realised. I am sure that henceforth, the realisation will go much deeper," he added. Azad also urged the public to give decisive victory to the opposition in the upcoming elections.

"In the upcoming elections in Delhi and Jharkhand, I would like the people of the country that they should make a decision and give a decisive victory to the opposition and ensure the defeat of the BJP," he said. As per the latest trends, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is all set to retain power in Maharashtra with a reduced number of seats, while the BJP is leading on 38 seats in Haryana's 90-member Assembly. (ANI)

