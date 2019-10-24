International Development News
Development News Edition

Polls: Maximum City delivers minimum seats for Congress

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 18:58 IST
Polls: Maximum City delivers minimum seats for Congress

Riven by infighting ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, the Congress on Thursday managed to win just four assembly seats out of the 29 seats it contested in Mumbai, faring poorly than in 2014. Congress candidates Aslam Sheikh, Varsha Gaikwad and Amin Patel retained their Malad West, Dharavi and Mumbadevi constituencies, respectively, while party nominee Zeeshan Siddique wrested the Bandra East seat from the Shiv Sena.

Naseem Khan, a former minister and Mumbai Congress heavyweight, lost his Chandivali seat by a slender margin of 409 votes. In 2014, the Congress had won five seats in Mumbai, which has 36 assembly segments.

One of its sitting MLAs, Kalidas Kolambkar, who had won from Wadala, switched sides months ahead of the October 21 elections and successfully contested from the seat in Mumbai South Central as the BJP nominee. Ahead of elections, the Mumbai Congress saw dissension in its ranks and war of words between its leaders.

Former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam, miffed after being overlooked in ticket distribution, stayed away from campaigning and openly attacked the party leadership, earning a rebuke from the central brass. As the results started pouring in on Thursday, Nirupam once again targetted the party's Mumbai leadership and AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Accountability needs to be fixed in the party. Who finalised the candidates for the seats in Mumbai and what efforts were taken to get them elected,? he asked. "The need of the hour is organisational reforms and party leaders need to get over their arrogance and respect leaders who work on the ground," the former MP said.

He lamented that no effort was made to reach out to him after he raised issues regarding the party's functioning in the financial capital, where the Congress was once a force to reckon with. Meanwhile, sources said if the Congress high command had backed Milind Deora in 2017 when almost every leader was demanding Nirupams ouster as city unit chief, the party would have done better in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and also assembly elections.

The Congress drew a blank in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai, which has half a dozen seats. Nirupam continued his tirade against Deora as well as the top Congress leadership, hurting the party in the city, the sources said.

Deora had resigned as the Mumbai Congress chief after the party's debacle in Lok Sabha elections. The partys inability to rein in Nirupam and reprimand him for his public outbursts gave an impression that some in the Congress were backing Nirupam, the sources said.

"The party now has to decide whether it will hold Nirupam and Ashok Tanwar (a dissident Haryana Congress leader) accountable for their indiscipline. "The Hooda experiment (in Haryana) has proven that tried and tested leaders need to be empowered and not sidelined if the Congress wants results," they said.

"Deora maintained dignity during personal attacks from Nirupam as he did not want to damage the partys prospects during elections," the sources said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Spain exhumes Franco's embalmed body from opulent tomb

Spain on Thursday exhumed the embalmed body of Francisco Franco from a grandiose state mausoleum ahead of its relocation it to a more discreet grave in a country still conflicted over the dictators decades-long regime. The long-awaited exhu...

Russian military police patrol Syria-Turkey border - RIA

Russian military police have patrolled along a new route on Syria-Turkey border, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, quoting the Russian defence ministry.The route stretched 60 km 37 miles along the border, it said.Also Read India is look...

Delhi court sends Chidambaram to ED custody till Oct 30 in INX Media money laundering case

A Delhi court Thursday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram to custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate till October 30 in the INX Media money laundering case. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Chidam...

Blackouts as Malawi truckers' strike disrupts fuel supplies

Lilongwe Malawi, Oct 24 AFP A pay strike by truckers in landlocked Malawi has crippled oil and power supplies, leading to prolonged blackouts and fuel shortages on Thursday. Over 1,000 truck drivers stopped work from Monday, preventing all ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019