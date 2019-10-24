International Development News
Development News Edition

OBC leader Alpesh Thakor's move from Cong to BJP backfires

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 19:46 IST
OBC leader Alpesh Thakor's move from Cong to BJP backfires

In a setback to his political career, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, who switched sides from the Congress to the BJP, lost Assembly by-election from Radhanpur in Gujarat by a margin of 3,807 votes on Thursday. Thakor, who had joined the Congress in 2017 and was made national secretary and in-charge of Bihar, quit his post before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Later he resigned as MLA and joined BJP citing differences with the state Congress leadership, necessitating the October 21 by-election. Congress candidate Raghubhai Desai defeated Thakor as the result of the election came in on Thursday.

Thakor had emerged as an OBC leader by opposing inclusion of the Patidar (Patel) community in the Other Backward Class category for reservations. His close aide Dhavalsinh Jhala, who also crossed over to the BJP and resigned as MLA, lost the resultant by-election from Bayad on Thursday.

"I accept the defeat and thank my voters for their support. I have lost due to casteist politics of the opposition which will be dangerous for democracy," Thakor said. The opposition Congress said that people had taught a lesson to Thakor and his supporters.

"I brought Alpesh Thakor into the Congress. He was given an important post in the party and ticket for assembly polls and he won. Everything was going fine, but then he started behaving strangely and left the Congress," Congress leader Bhartsinh Solanki said. "The people of the state and especially the OBC Thakor samaj to which I also belong felt that his act of switching sides was not correct. He has been taught a lesson," Solanki added.

State BJP president Jitu Vaghani denied allegations that BJP workers sabotaged Thakor's campaign. "Our workers do not indulge in sabotage. We will analyse the defeat," Vaghani said.

Earlier, Thakor was in the forefront of strong protests against migrant labourers when a girl was allegedly raped by labourer from Bihar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Wales fullback Williams ruled out of World Cup semi - BBC

Wales fullback Liam Williams has been ruled out of Sundays World Cup semi-final against South Africa after sustaining an ankle injury, the BBC reported on Thursday. Williams, who has won 62 caps and started all of Waless World Cup games exc...

WRAPUP 3-U.S. business investment still weak; jobless claims fall

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods fell more than expected in September and shipments also declined, a sign that business investment remains soft amid the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war but other data on Thursday showed the s...

Gehlot directs officials to prepare plan for eradication of juliflora trees

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked officials of the forest department to prepare a timebound plan for the eradication of juliflora trees from the state. He asked them to coordinate with district administration officials...

J-K Block Development Council polls: 217 Independents, 81 BJP members elected

Over 200 Independents were elected to the post of chairperson in the first-ever Block Development Council BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir, with the BJP winning in 81 of the 310 blocks. The Congress, the National Conference and the PDP st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019