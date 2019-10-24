UK government to take first step to asking for early election - Sky
Britain's government will take the first step towards calling an early national election, Sky News said on Thursday, reporting that ministers would submit a motion to parliament which would be discussed early next week.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson cannot call an election without parliament agreeing to it first, and has already had two attempts rejected by the opposition Labour Party.
Also Read: Revival plan under government's active consideration: BSNL
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- government
- Britain
- parliament
- ministers
- Sky News
- Boris Johnson
- Labour Party
ALSO READ
Five UK ministers on "resignation watch list", PM faces no-deal cabinet rebellion -report
UPDATE 2-Britain's Johnson faces cabinet revolt over no-deal Brexit - media
Britain's Brexit talks with EU on verge of collapse
Carmel Sepuloni to represent NZ at Australia’s Cultural Ministers Meeting
UK govt plans Saturday sitting of parliament on Oct. 19, Brexit deal or no deal - source