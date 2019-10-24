Vote share of BJP, Cong soars; INLD biggest loser

Despite a drop in the number of seats, the vote share of the BJP went up by over three per cent in the Haryana assembly elections. With the party winning 40 seats, the BJP has secured 36.48 per cent of votes, up from 33.20 per cent in the 2014 assembly polls.

However, the party's share in votes has gone down drastically if the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year are taken into account. The party had led in 79 of the assembly segments during parliamentary polls with nearly 58.02 per cent vote share.

On the contrary, the opposition Congress bagged 28.10 per cent of votes, a sharp jump from 2104's 20.58 per cent, when it had won just 15 seats. The party has bagged 31 seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had clocked a vote share of 28.42 per cent and failed to open its account in a one-sided contest, in which the BJP bagged all 10 seats in the state. The Indian National Lok Dal has been the biggest loser in terms of vote share. Its vote share dropped to 2.45 per cent against 24.11 per cent in the 2014 elections.

It could bag only the Ellenabad constituency, where its leader Abhay Chautala managed to secure the party bastion. The Shiromani Akali Dal, an ally of INLD, could secure only 0.38 per cent of the votes.

The Bahujan Samaj Party, which had contested on 87 seats, had a vote share of just 4.11 per cent. The party could not win any of the seats. The Aam Aadmi Party, contesting its first assembly polls in Haryana, too was decimated with a meagre vote share of 0.48 per cent.

Others, including Dushyant-Chautala led Jannayak Janata Party and independents, have secured 27.33 per cent of votes.

