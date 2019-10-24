UK's Johnson to ask parliament for Dec. 12 election
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that he was asking parliament to approve a national election to take place on Dec. 12 as part of his efforts to ensure Britain leaves the European Union.
"The way to get Brexit done is, I think, to be reasonable to parliament," Johnson said in a televised statement. "If they genuinely want more time to study this excellent deal, they can have it, but they have to agree to a general election on December 12. That's the way forward."
