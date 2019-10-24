We accept mandate, got less seats than what we expected: Cong

The Congress in Maharashtra on Thursday said even though it did not get the expected number of seats in the assembly polls, it would continue to raise issues related to common people and act as a formidable opposition in the new house. State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said his party accepts the mandate which went in favour of the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine.

Thorat said the Congress did not get expect the number of seats it won in the October 21 polls. Till 9.30 pm, the party had won 35 seats and was leading in nine others. The state has a 288-member house.

"In the last five years, we fought the government to raise several people's issues. We accept the mandate. The BJP took the people for granted and tried to fight the elections keeping aside political morality. We got more seats than last time," he said. In 2014, the Congress had won 42 assembly seats.

Former Congress Chief Minister Ashok Chavan thanked the people of Bhokar who have once again elected him to the Maharashtra Assembly. Chavan had won the Nanded Lok Sabha, of which Bhokar is a part, in 2014, but was defeated in 2019.

"We expected to do much better, but I am certain that Congress party, along with the NCP, will be a solid opposition to the BJP-Sena combine," he said. Chavan said the Congress has retained its base in the state, once its stronghold.

The Jan Sangharsh Yatra of the Congress laid the foundation for the assembly elections, he said. "The results in Marthwada, Vidarbha, North Maharashtra and Central Maharashtra for the Congress-NCP demonstrated this.

"The BJP-Sena combine has been humbled by people as it has got far less seats than what were projected by exit polls," he said. Chavan congratulated his ally, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, for its "impressive" performance.

"I congratulate all newly-elected Congress legislators and send warm wishes to Sharad Pawar ji for an impressive performance," he said. The former chief minister said the Opposition will continue to "expose" the BJP-Sena government.

"Our work to expose the government and seek justice for the distressed farmers, jobless youth and common man and women of the state has got a new energy. "The Congress is committed to give voice to voiceless and strengthen the weak and meek," Chavan asserted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)