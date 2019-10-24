International Development News
Development News Edition

Party lost Muktainagar despite favourable conditions: Khadse

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 22:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 22:27 IST
Party lost Muktainagar despite favourable conditions: Khadse

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse said on Thursday that he had retained the Muktainagar Assembly seat in north Maharashtra in unfavorable circumstances for long, but the party lost it this time when the situation was favourable. Khadse's daughter Rohini lost from the constituency to Chandrakant Nimba Patil, an independent, in the October 21 assembly polls.

The BJP had denied ticket to Khadse, and offered ticket to his daughter in his place at the last moment. Khadse said he accepted the people's mandate humbly.

"I retained the seat in hostile conditions for several years, but the party lost it despite the situation being favorable. We will find out the reasons behind the defeat," Khadse told reporters. The former Maharashtra minister said it was a "tough fight and a BJP-versus-all contest".

Khadse said he had conveyed the possibility of such a scenario to senior leaders before the ticket was given to his daughter. He enjoyed more support in the constituency as an individual than the party did, he claimed.

He also alleged that there was a tacit understanding between the Shiv Sena and NCP in the constituency that contributed to his daughter's defeat. He also said he felt unhappy that the BJP could not get desired results in North Maharashtra in the elections..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

U.S. hearing room 'swept' for security breaches after Republican protest -sources

Officials at the U.S. Capitol had to sweep a secure conference room to check for security breaches such as listening devices after Republican lawmakers stormed in to protest the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump...

Chile's shaken government makes concessions after protests

Santiago Chile, Oct 24 AP Chiles government made more economic concessions Thursday to try to curb a week of deadly protests over price increases and other grievances. President Sebastin Piera announced a freeze on a 9.2 per cent rise in el...

BJP will form government in Haryana again: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said the BJP has emerged as the single largest party in Haryana and therefore will form the government in the state. Speaking to ANI, Rawat said As the election results show, in M...

SDMC issues 310 challans for pollution-related violations; collects Rs 21.35 lakh in fine in one day

Continuing its drive against dust and air pollution, the SDMC has in one day issued 310 challans amounting to Rs 21.35 lakh for burning of solid waste, dry leaves and other violations, officials said on Thursday. In Central Zone, 175 challa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019