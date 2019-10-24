Khattar thanks people of Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday thanked the people of the state for voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also thanked the voters for the increase in BJP's vote share in the Assembly polls, the results of which were declared on Thursday.

In a statement released here, Khattar said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last five years, the present government has served the state's people with full dedication. He also thanked the people of Haryana for their full support to the BJP government in this task.

He said as soon as the BJP will once again form the government in Haryana, the public work will speed up through an honest and accountable government in the state. Khattar said that the work of creating a strong and prosperous Haryana will be carried forward continuously, following the motto of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'.

Haryana got a fractured mandate resulting in a hung assembly with the BJP winning 40 seats, the Congress 31, the JJP 10, Independents 8 and INLD one. For the formation of new government, 8 Independents play a key role for the BJP to reach the magic figure of 46 for a simple majority.

