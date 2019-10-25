Down but not out: Shivaji descendant post poll rout

BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale, who faced a shock defeat in the Satara Lok Sabha bypoll in Maharashtra, on Friday said he has lost the election, but is not "finished" yet. Bhosale, a direct descendant of the 17th century Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, tasted defeat at the hands of NCP leader Shriniwas Patil in the Western Maharashtra seat.

"Have lost today, but haven't stopped. Haven't won, but also not finished," Bhosale tweeted in Marathi. Bhosale thanked his workers and the people who voted for him in the October 21 election.

A multiple-time former Member of Parliament from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Bhosale secured 5,48,903 votes, while Patil garnered 6,36,620 votes. The bypoll was necessitated after sitting MP Bhosale quit the NCP and resigned from the post to join the ruling BJP last month.

The bypoll result was announced on Thursday..

