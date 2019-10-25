International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP using allurements of money and power to form 'illegitimate' govt: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 13:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 13:59 IST
BJP using allurements of money and power to form 'illegitimate' govt: Cong

Declaring that the people of Haryana have rejected the BJP, the Congress on Friday accused the saffron party of using allurements of money and power to get a majority and said a government formed through such means would be "illegitimate". A day after results threw up a hung assembly in Haryana, the scene of action shifted to Delhi with Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar and his Congress rival Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the city to strategise on formation of government.

In an important development, Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, who has won the Sirsa seat, Friday claimed he and the Independents have "decided to extend unconditional support to the BJP". Lashing out at the BJP for taking Kanda's support, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters, "I think you should look at the statements made by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah at the time when Gopal Kanda was a minister in the (Congress) government in Haryana when we forced him to resign after registration of a case and also removed him from ministership."

"What was the stance of the BJP then and what sort of doublespeak is the BJP doing today," he said, accusing the saffron party of displaying "hunger for power". The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been decisively rejected and those who said they will get a 75-seat mandate have not even touched the majority mark, Surjewala said.

"They (the BJP) have no right to form a government. Defections are coming to play with allurements of money and power and of positions in government being the sole criteria for forming a government in Haryana," he alleged. Asked about the narrow margins of defeat of some Congress candidates and recount at some seats in Haryana, Surjewala said, "We all knew how money and muscle power and the ruling dispensation used the entire machinery to help certain candidates and the medium of recounting was used to defeat four-five Congress candidates."

"Whatever they may do, finally democracy has prevailed and democracy has spoken. BJP has not been given a mandate to rule. Any government that the BJP forms will be an illegitimate and illegally constituted government," he added. On whether the Congress was making efforts to form the government, Surjewala said Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja and Hooda would take a call and only they can comment on it.

The ruling BJP emerged the largest party with 40 seats, six short of the halfway mark needed to form the next government, while the Congress bagged 31 seats. With no real clear winner, the seven Independents and the Jannayak Janta Party with 10 seats hold the key to power in the state. The Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party bagged one seat each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

Latest News

MG Motor delivers 700 units of Hector on Dhanteras

MG Motor India on Friday said it has delivered 700 units of its SUV Hector across the country on Dhanteras. The company said it delivered around 200 cars from a single point in Delhi-NCR, marking one of the largest vehicle delivery events o...

Naidu thanks Azerbaijan for releasing postal stamp on Mahatma Gandhi

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for releasing a postal stamp to celebrate the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. Naidu, who is leading an Indian delegation to the...

BJP confident of securing support of all Independent MLAs in Haryana

Five Independent MLAs, along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJPs Haryana in-charge Anil Jain, met the partys working president, J P Nadda, at his residence here on Friday to finalise the modalities of government formati...

SC reserves judgement on pleas challenging disqualification of Karnataka MLAs

The Supreme Court Friday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs before the trust vote moved by the previous H D Kumaraswamy government.The rebel Congress-JD S MLAs were disqualifie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019