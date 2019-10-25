International Development News
BJP-Sena bagged 56 of 75 Konkan seats, lion's share in Mumbai

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 20:33 IST
  • Created: 25-10-2019 20:07 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena put up a robust performance in Konkan, winning 56 out of 75 seats in the coastal region in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the results of which were declared on Thursday. The Konkan region comprises the districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

The Shiv Sena won 30 seats while the BJP bagged 26 seats in the region. In Palghar, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi bagged three seats while the CPM and NCP got one each, with the Sena winning Palghar constituency.

In Thane district, which has 18 seats, the Shiv Sena won five, BJP eight and the NCP two, while the MNS and SP got one seat each, with one constituency electing an Independent. In Ratnagiri, the Sena bagged four seats followed by the NCP which got one, while in Sindhudurg, the BJP was victorious on one seat and the Sena on two.

In Raigad, the BJP, Sena and NCP won two, four and one seats, respectively. In Mumbai, which has 36 assembly seats, the Shiv Sena bagged 14 and BJP 16. The NCP and Samajwadi Party got one each while the Congress won four.

The Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), which was a dominant force in Raigad district earlier, lost to the Shiv Sena in Pen and Uran. The BJP-Sena, who together won 161 seats in the state, are likely to form the next government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Hezbollah warns of chaos, civil war in Lebanon

Hezbollah warned on Friday that a power vacuum could tip Lebanon into civil war, suggesting that adversaries including the United States and Israel were seeking to exploit an unprecedented wave of demonstrations to provoke conflict. Lebanon...

Irdai slaps Rs 4 cr fine on SBI Life Insurance

Insurance regulator Irdai on Friday slapped a penalty of Rs 4 crore on SBI Life Insurance for violation of regulatory norms. As directed under the respective charges, the penalty shall be remitted by the life insurer by debiting shareholder...

Rome public workers strike over state of city, national strike disrupts flights

Trade unions in Rome staged a general strike on Friday to denounce what they said was the dire management of the Italian capital by Mayor Virginia Raggi and her ruling 5-Star Movement administration. Workers from more than a dozen firms con...

BJP, JJP strike alliance in Haryana, regional party to get Dy CM post: Amit Shah

The BJP on Friday clinched an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party, which has won 10 seats in the 90-member assembly, by offering the it the post of deputy chief minister. BJP president Amit Shah announced at a press conference held with...
