International Development News
Development News Edition

Modi magic on the wane, says NCP after Maha poll results

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 20:38 IST
Modi magic on the wane, says NCP after Maha poll results

The NCP on Friday claimed the BJP lost seats wherever Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned in Maharashtra and claimed "Modi magic" was on the wane. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik also said the party will seek legal opinion before deciding to take action against a section of the electronic media for "deluding" people with opinion polls that suggested several key opposition leaders were losing the Assembly election.

"The BJP leaders talk about Modi magic. He (Modi) addressed a rally in Satara, their candidate did not get elected. In Parli, Modi and Shah ji campaigned. Yet their minister lost the poll...Modi's magic is on the wane," Malik told reporters here. Malik also reiterated NCP will sit in the opposition and ruled out the possibility of opposition parties stitching an alliance with the Shiv Sena to form the next government in the state.

Malik further said the Leader of the Opposition will be elected after Diwali, adding that the party which has the numbers will get the post. The NCP won 54 seats, highest by any opposition party.

On opinion polls being aired before the Assembly poll campaign was over, Malik said, "A section of electronic media tried to save the government. It was paid publicity. We will seek legal opinion to take action against such media." PTI ENM BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Rome public workers strike over state of city, national strike disrupts flights

Trade unions in Rome staged a general strike on Friday to denounce what they said was the dire management of the Italian capital by Mayor Virginia Raggi and her ruling 5-Star Movement administration. Workers from more than a dozen firms con...

BJP, JJP strike alliance in Haryana, regional party to get Dy CM post: Amit Shah

The BJP on Friday clinched an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party, which has won 10 seats in the 90-member assembly, by offering the it the post of deputy chief minister. BJP president Amit Shah announced at a press conference held with...

Vietnamese UK embassy says families worried relatives were among truck dead

Vietnams embassy in London said on Friday it had received requests from Vietnamese families asking for help in finding out whether their relatives were among the 39 victims found dead in the back of a truck near London.The embassy has not y...

Laxman wants Ganguly to revive NCA

Former India batsman VVS Laxman wants his former colleague and newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to revive the National Cricket Academy, which he said was key to nurture future stars. Laxman, who is also a consultant for CABs spec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019