JJP leader Dushyant Chautala likely to be made Deputy CM in BJP-led govt in Haryana

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is likely to be made Haryana deputy chief minister in the BJP-led government, which is set to take oath in a few days, sources said on Friday. Chautala, whose party has 10 MLAs, reached BJP president Amit Shah's residence here. A deal between the two parties was clinched, they said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be heading the new government. The BJP won 40 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly, six short of a majority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)