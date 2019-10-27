International Development News
Syrian govt welcomes SDF withdrawal from border - SANA

  • Reuters
  • Damascus
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 18:36 IST
  • Created: 27-10-2019 18:22 IST
The Syrian government welcomed the withdrawal of Kurdish-led forces in the north 30 km from the border, state news agency SANA said, citing an official foreign ministry source.

Damascus said the withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from the border region "removes the main pretext for flagrant Turkish aggression on (Syrian) territory."

It said the government would help citizens re-integrate, "which paves the way for everyone for a return to Syrian national unity, inland and in people".

Also Read: Businessman Sathish Sana moves HC seeking quashing of money laundering case

