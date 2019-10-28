International Development News
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-What is China's Communist Party plenum?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 05:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 05:30 IST
EXPLAINER-What is China's Communist Party plenum?
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The elite Central Committee of China's ruling Communist Party will hold a closed-door meeting from Monday to Thursday to set the major policies for the year ahead and beyond, and probably discuss crises ranging from Hong Kong to the trade war with Washington. Formally, the plenum is to discuss improving governance and "perfecting" the country's socialist system, but during the four days of talks, other topics are bound to be raised as well.

WHAT IS PLENUM? The meeting is the fourth time that China's roughly 370-person Central Committee has gathered since the 2017 party congress, which ushered in President Xi Jinping's second five-year term in office as a party and military chief.

The Central Committee is the largest of the party's top decision-making bodies, and its plenums typically take place once a year. To prevent leaks, plenum attendees are traditionally confined to the venue for the duration of the meeting.

Little, if any, news of the proceedings is made public until it closes. Foreign media and most Chinese reporters are given no access. On the day the plenum ends, the official Xinhua news agency will issue a long dispatch with details of what was agreed to. To portray party unity, there will be no mention of any disagreements.

Past plenums have been held under tight security at the Soviet-era Jingxi Hotel in western Beijing. There has been an unusually long gap since the last plenum in February 2018. They normally happen in the autumn, but one did not take place than last year amid speculation about a disagreement over policy among the senior leadership.

HOW SIGNIFICANT ARE PLENUMS? After party congresses, which are held once every five years, they are the most important gathering of the senior leadership in one place.

The mood at plenums can vary greatly, depending on the agenda. A watershed conclave in 1978 overseen by Deng Xiaoping kickstarted China's economic reforms, beginning the transformation of the world's most populous nation from a centrally planned backwater to an economic powerhouse. At the plenum in February 2018, the party approved a plan to remove presidential terms limits, meaning Xi could stay in office until he dies. That change was formally signed off on in last year's meeting of China's largely rubber-stamp parliament.

At a plenum in 2013, China unwrapped its boldest set of economic and social reforms in nearly three decades, relaxing its one-child policy and further freeing up markets to put the world's second-largest economy on a more stable footing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

Iran was informed of IS leader Baghdadi's death - Iranian officials tell Reuters

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina's Alberto Fernandez leads presidential election -official count

Argentine opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez was leading the presidential election with more than half the votes counted, according to the first official results on Sunday. Fernandez, 60, a center-left Peronist and former cabinet chief,...

UK lawmakers call for action on banks, Big Tech to avoid IT failures

British regulators should impose higher levies on banks if they need more resources to stop big IT glitches and should consider regulating cloud service providers such as Google, UK lawmakers said in a review on Monday.The review was launch...

UK's Prince Charles to visit India for second time in two years

Prince Charles, heir-to-the-British throne, will make an official visit to India next month with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change, and social finance, his office said on Monday. Charles, 70, will arrive in New Delhi for the tw...

Watson rallies injury-plagued Texans over Raiders

Deshaun Watson engineered two fourth-quarter touchdown drives as the injury-ravaged Houston Texans rallied for a 27-24 win over the visiting Oakland Raiders on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Watson passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns, includi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019