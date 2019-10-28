International Development News
Deputy President to co-chair 7th South Africa-China Bi-National Commission

The South Africa-China Bi-National Commission was established in 2002, to serve as a strategic platform to address issues of common interest such as trade promotions and economic exchanges.

Currently, South Africa has a total of about 26 companies that are investing in China with a capital expenditure of R88 billion between January 2003 and August 2019. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Deputy President David Mabuza has today, Monday, 28 October 2019, arrived in Beijing ahead of his Working Visit to the People's Republic of China wherein he will co-chair the 7th Session of the South Africa-China Bi-National Commission.

The South Africa-China Bi-National Commission is scheduled to take place from 31 October to 03 November 2019 in both Beijing and Shanghai. This important bilateral platform will be preceded by engagements between the political leadership of the two countries.

Deputy President Mabuza and delegation which includes the Deputy Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms. Masego Dlamini, Trade and Industry, Mr. Fikile Majola and Environmental, Forestry and Fisheries, Ms. Makhotso Magdeline Sotyu was received by the Chinese Ambassador to South Africa, Mr Lin Songtian together with the Charge d' Affaires of South Africa in Beijing, Ms Deborah Balatseng.

The Working Visit by Deputy President Mabuza to China takes place in the context of strengthening the South-South cooperation and consolidating the already existing bilateral political and economic relations between South Africa and China. In its agenda of promoting a better Africa and a better world, South Africa and China are working closely in promoting mutually beneficial relations at both continental and global stage.

Driven by this important bilateral diplomatic mechanism, several sectoral committees such as Economic and Trade; Minerals; Energy; Foreign Affairs, Science and Technology were formed to cement relations between the two countries.

Furthermore, the strategic diplomatic relations has resulted in the adoption of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement that was signed in 2010. The agreement prioritized improving the structure of trade between the two countries by working towards a more balanced trade profile and encouraging trade in value-added manufactured products.

This would be achieved through Chinese enterprises investing in South Africa's manufacturing industry, as well as actively promoting the sourcing of value-added products by China from South African suppliers.

Currently, South Africa has a total of about 26 companies that are investing in China with a capital expenditure of R88 billion between January 2003 and August 2019. China, on the other hand, has a total of 88 companies that are investing in South Africa with a capital expenditure of R116 billion over the same period.

"Our agenda of building mutually beneficial relations remains a fundamental pillar of South Africa's foreign policy. China is a central partner and a fraternal friend that continues to support the development agenda of our country and continent. Therefore, these economic and trade relations between South Africa and China signifies an ever-growing partnership", said Deputy President Mabuza.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)

