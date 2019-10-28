PM says praying for boy trapped in borewell in TN

International Development News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his prayers are with the three-year-old Sujith, trapped in an abandoned borewell since Friday near Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, saying every effort is underway to rescue him. He said he spoke with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palanisamy about the rescue efforts.

"My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson. Spoke to CM @EPSTamilNadu regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith. Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. Sujith fell into the borewell while playing near his house at Nadukattupatti on Friday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

