'Lose-lose situation' for govt: Mehbooba Mufti on visit of European Parliament delegation to J-K

Referring to the visit of a European Parliament delegation to Kashmir tomorrow, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the government was in a "lose-lose" situation in any scenario.

A delegation of EU parliamentarians met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

"Why can't they meet all three former CMs? Either ways there are two scenarios. The delegation will state situation is normal. In that case, the next logical step is to release detainees and restore the internet. If they say Kashmir is in limbo, it's a major embarrassment for GOI. Lose lose situation," Mufti tweeted. Earlier today, the delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and discussed the situation prevailing in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370.

In a statement, Modi expressed hope that members of the delegation will have a fruitful visit to various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir. "Their visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give the delegation a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the region of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh; apart from giving them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region," the Prime Minister's office said. The government had announced the decision to defang the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and restructure the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5.

Restrictions were imposed in the Valley before the government's move. Many of the restrictions stand revoked now. (ANI)

