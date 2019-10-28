International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Grenade attack hits Kashmir ahead of visit by EU lawmakers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sopore
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 20:12 IST
UPDATE 1-Grenade attack hits Kashmir ahead of visit by EU lawmakers
People injured in Sopore grenade blast taken to hospital. Image Credit: ANI

A group of EU lawmakers will visit Indian Kashmir on Tuesday, the first foreign delegation since the special status of the region was revoked, Indian officials said, hours before a grenade attack underlined the volatility of the situation. At least 17 people including two women were injured on Monday in the attack at a market in the town of Sopore, in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, a senior police officer told Reuters. It was the second grenade attack in three days after six members of India's security forces were injured in Srinagar.

Tensions have been running high since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government withdrew Kashmir's autonomy in August, seeking to tighten its grip on the Muslim-majority territory also claimed by neighboring Pakistan. The move was accompanied by a security crackdown on dissent, to head off protests. The European Union delegation will be the first foreign group visiting Kashmir since August. This month, U.S. members of Congress expressed concern over a lack of access for diplomats and foreign media.

The delegation of 27 lawmakers drawn from 11 countries will meet with government officials and residents to assess the situation in Kashmir, Indian officials said. Pakistan has condemned the change of status of the territory, where militants have been fighting Indian rule for nearly 30 years, leading to the deaths of more than 50,000 people. It warned the decision could drive more Muslims to extremism across the world.

The Kashmir dispute has bedeviled relations between the two nuclear-armed nations and sparked two of their three wars.

MODI'S MOVE

New Delhi has said the situation is returning to normality in the region since the clampdown. Hundreds of people have been freed from detention and phone lines restored, although the internet remains suspended for fear it could be used to organize protests that have turned violent in the past in the region. On Monday, the EU lawmakers met Modi who said the visit would give them a clear view of the development priorities of the region, his office said.

Modi, making the biggest political move in Jammu and Kashmir since an armed revolt erupted in 1989, has said that special rights for Kashmir, such as a ban on outsiders buying property, had hindered its development. Within the region, which includes the Hindu-dominated Jammu region and the Buddhist enclave of Ladakh, the turmoil that was confined to the disputed Kashmir Valley had held back the development of other parts of the state.

"Their visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give the delegation a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the region of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," Modi said. An Indian official said the EU group's visit would open the door to visits by others. India is trying to counter Pakistan on the international stage. Islamabad has accused New Delhi of unleashing genocide in Kashmir.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, one of the scores of leaders detained since August, said on Twitter she hoped the lawmakers would be allowed free access. "Hope they get a chance to speak to the people, local media, doctors and civil society members. The iron curtain between Kashmir & the world needs to be lifted."

Also Read: Hong Kong leader abandons policy speech after heckles from lawmakers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC. STORIES ON THE WIRESPO-BANGLA-GANGULY-LD DAYNIGHT DayNight Test Ganguly hopeful, BCB set to take f...

166 arrested for violating SC order on bursting firecrackers: police data

More than 160 people were arrested for bursting illegal firecrackers and violating the Supreme Court-mandated two-hour window to burst green crackers in Delhi on Diwali night, police said on Monday. According to the data released by police,...

A day after Diwali, Delhi's AQI at season's worst but better than last year

A hazy cocktail of emissions from fireworks, stubble burning and vehicles hung over the national capital a day after Diwali on Monday when the air quality index plummeted to very poor, the worst-recorded level this season. The citys air qua...

Increase revenue generation, Goa CM tells 86 departments

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday chaired a review meeting of 86 state departments and asked them to work towards increasing revenue generation. He also asked these departments to clear pending utilization certificates UC as failur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019