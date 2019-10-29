Cong lines up vents to highlight Centre's failures

The opposition Congress has lined up several pressers across the country from November 1 to 8 to criticise the government's handling of the economy, and on the rising unemployment, farm crisis and RCEP, before launching an all-out agitation on the issues. Senior Congress leaders will address the press conferences in nearly 35 cities.

Mallikarjun Kharge would hold a presser in Jaipur, Jairam Ramesh in Delhi, A K Antony in Thiruvanathapuram, Ghulam Nabi Azad in Hyderabad, Ambika Soni in Jammu, Ajay Maken in Lucknow, and Abhishek Singhvi in Raipur. Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot would address the media in Bangaluru, Manish Tewari in Chandigarh, Mukul Wasnik in Bhopal, Rajiv Shukla in Ranchi and Pawan Khera in Nagpur.

The Congress plans to hold agitation in various parts of the country from November 5 to 15, during which it would take out protests to highlight the failures of the BJP-led government. The Congress is seeking to drive home the point that under the BJP, unemployment has touched a 45-year high, the economy is on a downturn, the trouble faced by farmers and against the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

The Congress says 16-country trade pact is not good for India.

