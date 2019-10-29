International Development News
UK parliament will not consider lower voting age, letting EU citizens vote - document

Britain's parliament will not vote on allowing EU citizens to take part in parliamentary elections or lowering the voting age to 16, according to an official document showing the provisional selection of amendments on Tuesday. Parliament is debating a law that would call an early general election on Dec. 12.

Opposition parties had sought to use the law to change who is allowed to vote in the election, but their proposals were not selected by parliament's deputy speaker. The government had said these would, if passed, force them to abandon the early election. A proposal by the opposition Labour Party to change the date of the election to Dec. 9 was selected for debate.

