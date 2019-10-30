International Development News
White House says it still aims to sign US-China trade deal next month

The Trump administration still expects to sign an initial trade agreement with China next month despite the cancellation of the APEC summit in Chile where officials had hoped to finalize the pact, the White House said on Wednesday.

The White House said that it appeared that the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum did not yet have an alternate location planned for its Nov. 11-17 meeting after Chile earlier on Wednesday canceled its plan to host world leaders.

"We look forward to finalizing Phase One of the historic trade deal with China within the same time frame," the White House said.

