International Development News
Development News Edition

Governor, CM flag off Run for Unity in Mumbai

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 09:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 09:44 IST
Governor, CM flag off Run for Unity in Mumbai

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the 'Run for Unity' here to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Thursday. State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil was also present on the occasion.

The birth anniversary of Patel, country's first home minister, is observed as `National Unity Day' since 2014. PTI ENM KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Senior bureaucrats appointed coordinating officers of medical

The Odisha government has appointed 10 senior IAS officers as coordinating officers of 13 medical colleges and hospitals in the state to improve overall performance and infrastructure development, an official said. Development Commissioner...

China officials optimistic for trade deal with U.S. despite APEC setback

Chinese officials voiced optimism that Beijing and Washington can find a way to clinch the so-called Phase One trade deal next month, despite the abrupt cancellation of the summit where the heads of state were to meet to formally sign the d...

Baseball-Nationals pitcher Strasburg named World Series MVP

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg was named the Most Valuable Player of the World Series on Wednesday after helping his team capture their maiden Major League Baseball championship.Strasburg earned wins in each of his ...

Bombardier in advanced talks to sell 3 plants to Spirit AeroSystems for over $1 bln-sources

Canadas Bombardier is in advanced talks to sell three facilities, including its Belfast wing-making plant, to Spirit AeroSystems for more than 1 billion in cash and assumed liabilities, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019