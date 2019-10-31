Governor, CM flag off Run for Unity in Mumbai
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the 'Run for Unity' here to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Thursday. State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil was also present on the occasion.
The birth anniversary of Patel, country's first home minister, is observed as `National Unity Day' since 2014. PTI ENM KRK KRK.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
