International Development News
Development News Edition

Article 370 led to separatism, terrorism in J-K: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed his government's decision of abrogating Article 370 and said that the special provision was the reason behind separatism and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kevadia (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 11:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 11:16 IST
Article 370 led to separatism, terrorism in J-K: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing people near Statue of Unity in Gujarat. . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed his government's decision of abrogating Article 370 and said that the special provision was the reason behind separatism and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister made the statement at a day when Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh officialy became Union Territories.

Launching a veiled attack against Pakistan, the Prime Minister said: "Those who can't win a war against us are challenging our unity. They try to break our unity and try to groom separatism. Our unity is being challenged. They forget that no one could defeat this unity." Speaking on the National Unity Day, he said: "With the blessings of Sardar Saheb, the country has taken a very big decision to defeat these forces a few weeks ago. Article 370 gave nothing except separatism and terrorism to Jammu and Kashmir."

"For decades, this article 370 had created a temporary wall among us Indians. Our brothers and sisters who were on the other side of this temporary wall, they also lived in confusion. The wall which was increasing separatism and terrorism in Kashmir, now that wall has been demolished," Modi added. The Prime Minister said that nearly 40,000 people in three decades have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Jammu and Kashmir was the only place in the entire country where article 370 was in place. The state was the only place in the whole country where terrorists killed nearly 40 thousand people in three decades. Till when the country will see innocents dying," he said. In August this year, the BJP-led Central government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Prime Minister also said that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are moving towards a new future on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (ANI)

Also Read: Govt employees of new UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh to get salaries as per the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission: officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Morgan to decide England future after T20 World Cup in Australia

Englands limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan will take a call on his future after next years Twenty20 World Cup in England, the 33-year-old said. Morgan led England to their maiden ODI World Cup victory in July on home soil but has battled ba...

CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta passes away

Veteran CPI leader and former MP Gurudas Dasgupta died here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, party sources said. He was 83.Dasgupta is survived by his wife and daughter. West Bengal CPI secretary Swapan Banerjee said, He Dasgupta ...

N.Korea's Kim sends condolences over deceased mother of S.Korea's Moon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent condolences over the passing of the mother of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Moons office said on Thursday, despite Pyongyangs aloofness and frosty bilateral ties. In a message delivered via the...

Harden scores 59 to power Rockets past Wizards

James Harden scored 59 points and hit a free throw with 2.4 seconds left to lift the Houston Rockets to a wild 159-158 win over the host Washington Wizards on Wednesday night for their third straight win. After Bradley Beal hit three free t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019