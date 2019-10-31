International Development News
A 370 led to terrorism; Patel's inspiration behind abrogation: Modi

Paying glowing tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on National Unity Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday defended the abrogation of Article 370, saying the special status provisions only generated terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Attending a function at the Statue of Unity here on the occasion of Patel's 144th birth anniversary, Modi led the gathering in taking the `national unity pledge'.

"The new system in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is not meant to draw a line on the land (to draw a boundary) but to build a strong link of trust," the prime minister said, apparently referring to the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories. Inspired by Patel, his government is working for "emotional, economic and constitutional integration" of the country, without which it would be difficult to imagine a powerful India in the 21st century, he said.

In a swipe at Pakistan, he said those "who cannot win wars" against India are trying to destroy its unity. "The country took the decision of abrogation of Article 370, which had only given separatism and terrorism to that state," Modi said.

"Over 40,000 people lost their lives in three decades of terrorism," he said, adding that it was Patel's inspiration which made him take the decision to abrogate Article 370, and he dedicates the decision "at the feet of" the first home minister of the country. "Patel had once said that had he handled the Kashmir issue, it would not have taken so long to resolve it," Modi said, in a veiled swipe at Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first prime minister whom the ruling BJP often blames for the Kashmir issue.

"North-East is now moving from separatism to attachment as decades-old problems are nearing resolution," Modi said, referring to his government's initiatives to bring peace to the insurgency-affected region. Without naming Pakistan, Modi said that some elements are trying to destroy the unity in diversity of India by spreading separatism and terrorism, but even after "trying for centuries, nobody could annihilate us or defeat us".

"Unity in diversity is our pride and our identity, the world is surprised by our unity despite so much diversity," Modi said. "When we respect traditions and beliefs of different sects and religions, love and attachment (among people) increase," the prime minister said.

When Patel embarked on the mission to merge over 500 princely states into India, "feeling of unity" inspired many rulers to join the Indian union, he said. "Centuries ago, India was united by Chanakya (the ancient philosopher who is said to be the adviser of Emperor Chandragupta Maurya), and after that Sardar Patel did it," Modi said.

Sardar Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as `Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' (National Unity Day) since 2014. At the function on the occasion, the wife of Naseer Ahmed, a CRPF jawan who was killed in the February 2019 Pulwama terror attack, presented Modi with a replica of the National Police Memorial which commemorates over 34,000 state and central police personnel who died in the line of duty.

During the function, the prime minister offered floral tributes to the Statue of Unity, considered to be the world's tallest statue, as flower petals were showered on it from above by an Indian Air Force helicopter. The prime minister watched `Ekta parade' in which personnel of the Gujarat Police, Jammu & Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force and Border Security Force took part.

Mock drill demonstrations were conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Disaster Response Force and National Security Guard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Shiva Thapa, Pooja Rani clinch gold at Olympic Test event for boxing

Shiva Thapa 63kg and Pooja Rani 75kg clinched gold medals, while Ashish 69kg settled for a silver, ending Indias brilliant campaign at the Olympic Test Event for Boxing here on Thursday. Four-time Asian medallist Thapa outpunched Kazakhstan...

We may become man-eaters if we eat non-veg food from childhood, says BJPs Gopal Bhargava

If we have non-vegetarian food from childhood, we may become man-eaters, said Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gopal Bhargava on Wednesday while criticising the governments recent move to serve eggs in mid-day meals. S...

UPDATE 1-Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot join forces to create world's No.4 carmaker

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeots owner PSA said on Thursday they would join forces through a 50-50 share swap to create the worlds fourth-largest automaker.The boards of the two groups have mandated their respective teams to finalise discussions ...

China, U.S. heads of state maintain contact on trade negotiations

Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the Chinese and U.S. heads of state have been maintaining contact through various means on trade negotiations.Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing. Also Read...
