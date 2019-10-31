International Development News
Shiv Sena leaders to meet Maharashtra Guv today

Shiv Sena leaders including Aditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Diwakar Raote and Subhash Desai will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 6.15 pm later today.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 15:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

It is (meeting) not about the alliance but about the losses faced by farmers due to heavy rain in the state, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

Earlier, party Chief Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of Shiv Sena leaders in Mumbai. Eknath Shinde has been elected Shiv Sena's legislative party leader.

The developments come at a time when the speculations have been rife over government formation in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena on Thursday stood adamant on its demand of implementing 50-50 formula in the next government as deadlock continues to prevail in the ruling alliance.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told ANI that the party is firm on its demand to equally share the tenure of the Chief Minister's post with the BJP. As Shiv Sena continues to push for its demand for 50-50 formula, ally BJP has said it will not share the Chief Minister's post, currently held by Devendra Fadanvis.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections. (ANI)

